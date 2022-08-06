Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target to $5.00

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OPAD. Compass Point began coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 7.81.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OPAD opened at 1.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.03. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of 1.70 and a 1-year high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. Offerpad Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

