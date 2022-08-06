Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 622.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 105,126 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $238,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 27.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 467,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.5% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.