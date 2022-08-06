Brokers Set Expectations for Repligen Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.08. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repligen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $790,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 127,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $815,784.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,912.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $815,784.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $8,911,739 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

