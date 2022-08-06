Brokers Set Expectations for Renasant Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Renasant’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of RNST opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. Renasant has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 279.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

