Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target at $182.40

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 38.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,833,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

