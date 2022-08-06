B. Riley Weighs in on Gladstone Commercial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Commercial’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million.

GOOD opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 5.56. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $792.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,344,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 400,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15,015.02%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

