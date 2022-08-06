AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Timothy K. Bliss Sells 5,727 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $584,039.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy K. Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $108.41 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 1.06.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPF. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AppFolio by 206.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

