Analyzing Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Tarena International has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $374.50 million 0.17 -$74.47 million ($2.79) -1.97 Kuke Music $47.39 million 0.89 -$9.23 million ($0.30) -4.77

This table compares Tarena International and Kuke Music’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kuke Music has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarena International. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tarena International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International -13.18% N/A -19.02% Kuke Music -17.51% -0.37% -0.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tarena International and Kuke Music, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kuke Music beats Tarena International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides 9 childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 100 directly managed learning centers in 44 cities; and 238 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 54 cities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services; and sale of musical instruments. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had 802 institutional subscribers, including 477 universities and music conservatories, as well as 325 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

