Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Target Price at $96.63

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

WNS opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $80.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,266,000 after acquiring an additional 248,276 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in WNS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,037,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.