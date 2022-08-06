Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $18.60

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $657,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,880,510 shares in the company, valued at $143,078,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 201,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,487. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

