Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $174.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.97.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.91.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,551,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

