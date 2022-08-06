Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $173,000 Investment in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 58.29% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

