Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $111,000 in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,576,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.45 million, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.25.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $294.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.