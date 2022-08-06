Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.28 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1,446.94% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

