AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

