AIA Group Ltd Purchases 957 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.30 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

