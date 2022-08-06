AIA Group Ltd Has $238,000 Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $137.28 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.61.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.42.

About Camden Property Trust



Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

