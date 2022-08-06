926 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,982,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,507,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
