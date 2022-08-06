500 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.