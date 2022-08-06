2,385 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

