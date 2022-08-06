14,655 Shares in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,655 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,154,548 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,293,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $622.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.91.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

