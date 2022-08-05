World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $159.00. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WWE. Benchmark upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WWE stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity at World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,681,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

