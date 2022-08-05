Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WWW. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NYSE:WWW opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.67. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

