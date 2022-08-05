Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Price Performance

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Company Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

