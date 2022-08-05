Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU – Get Rating) by 223.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHACU opened at $9.88 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Profile

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related platform in the United States and other developed countries.

