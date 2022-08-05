Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU – Get Rating) by 223.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHACU opened at $9.88 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.
SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Profile
