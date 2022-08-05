Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $40.00 at Mizuho

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

WMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

