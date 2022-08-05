William Blair Weighs in on Astec Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Astec Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASTE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Astec Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $968.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,121.00 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

