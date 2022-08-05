WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 25,144 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,144 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,233,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CDK Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after buying an additional 80,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Recommended Stories

