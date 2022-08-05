WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Open Text by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Open Text by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 37,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Open Text by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Open Text by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

