WCM Investment Management LLC Has $768,000 Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $11,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,337 shares of company stock worth $51,415,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $137.67. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

