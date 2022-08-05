WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.28) to £110 ($134.79) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.53) to £120 ($147.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.5 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -470.72%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

