WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 910 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $64.88 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,289 shares of company stock valued at $333,299 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

