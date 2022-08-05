Watts Water Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will earn $6.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.30. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.25.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $146.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.