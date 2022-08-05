Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.16.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

