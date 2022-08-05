Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 203.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 56,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,787 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 253,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

