Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 2.4 %

V opened at $213.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.48. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $405.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

