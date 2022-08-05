Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.