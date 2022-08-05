Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $312,407,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $200,670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 232,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 223.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 246,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,340,000 after purchasing an additional 170,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $231.91 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.