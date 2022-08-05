Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $55,059,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,781,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Valvoline by 373.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 698,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 534,792 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 57.8% in the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,965,000 after purchasing an additional 521,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

