Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $197.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.