Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.15 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

