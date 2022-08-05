Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,100 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.88 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

