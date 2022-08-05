Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 42,296 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical volume of 10,564 call options.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
