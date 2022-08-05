Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $685.00 Price Target at Barclays

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $630.00 to $685.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $661.08.

TMO stock opened at $590.00 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $230.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,994 shares of company stock valued at $23,135,570 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,938,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

