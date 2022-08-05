TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $126.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.69.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $103.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72.

TFI International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.