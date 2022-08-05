Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $234.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.66 and its 200 day moving average is $223.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

