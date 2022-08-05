Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $234.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.66 and its 200 day moving average is $223.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.