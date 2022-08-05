Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

