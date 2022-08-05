SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $450.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $600.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $416.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.