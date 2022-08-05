State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 410 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $31,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.14. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $382.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Barclays downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.84.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

