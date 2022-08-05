SouthState Corp Sells 1,754 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

